030720-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

James S. Crawford, 66, of Taylor Ridge died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Betty Mae Decker, 91, died Sheboygan Senior Community on February 18, 2020, in Sheboygan, Wis. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

June W. Elsbury, 87, of Andalusia, Ill., died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

Eddie D. Hartley, 77, of Rock Island died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Janet L. Nagle, 89, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

Esther L. Petersen, 96 of Miles died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Mary L. “Marylou” Spaulding, 83, of Milan died at home on March 3, 2020. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

