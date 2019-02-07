Try 1 month for 99¢

Bobby (Robert) Dean Crandall, 90, of Davenport died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

JoEllen L. Gasper, 77, of Bettendorf, formerly of Moline, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Ethel Jean Kuchel, 87, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Phyllis L. Linder, 88, of Moline, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Kathi Thulen, 60, of Savanna, Ill., died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Curtis L. Whitten, 55, of Moline, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.

