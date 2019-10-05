Michael R. Bolt, 55, formerly of Milan, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Generations in Rock Island. Arrangements: Kirk, Huggins, & Esterdahl, Orion.
Carl Kohrt, 78, of Clarence, Iowa, died Friday October 4, 2019. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.
C. Jean Lewis, 76, of Geneseo died Monday, September 30, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Bonnie S. Lyphout, 78, of Davenport died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Connie Vandekerckhove, 69, of Rock Island died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Dorothy E. Williams, 81, of Davenport, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary.