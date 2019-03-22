Eunice M. Anderson, 100, of Cambridge, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Zachary D. Cornelis, 36, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Moline, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Phoenix. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Monica Grell, 50, of Wheatland, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.
Zoenna L. Jennings, 72, of Milan, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Carol J. Lockheart, 84, died, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her residence, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Lori E. Sissel, 52, of Muscatine, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.