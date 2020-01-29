012920-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Judith A. “Judy” Bodeen, 75, of Geneseo died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Genesis Illini Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.
Emil W. “Moe” DeSmet, Jr., 81, of Rock Island, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Carol Lynn Ellington, 75, of Geneseo, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral and Crematory, Geneseo.
Mary Lois Goetzmann, 70, of Forsyth, Mo., died Friday, January 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Arrangements: Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
Mary A. Gordon, 90, of Davenport, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
John R. Horton, 65, of Silvis, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his son's home, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Richard C. Seeser, 87, of Clinton, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at MercyOne, Clinton. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Phyllis M. Sinksen, 97, of East Moline, died Monday, January 27, 2020, in Illini Restoratove Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.