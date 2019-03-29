Mary “Patti” Dunne, 71, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Donald E. Jacobsen, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity West, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.
Leroy W. Knutsen, 80, of Eldridge, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Kahl home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Martin T. Krakovec, 83, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Tammy S. Loos, 51, of Milan, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident in Moline. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Ora Leroy Sexton, 88, of West Liberty, Iowa, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Jillene “Jill” Streets, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home, Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Conner Lee-John Woolsey, 4, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his sleep. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Gerald L. “Jerry” York, 78, of Plant City, Fla., died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home, Florida. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.