Try 3 months for $3

Mary “Patti” Dunne, 71, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Donald E. Jacobsen, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity West, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

Leroy W. Knutsen, 80, of Eldridge, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Kahl home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Martin T. Krakovec, 83, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Tammy S. Loos, 51, of Milan, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident in Moline. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Ora Leroy Sexton, 88, of West Liberty, Iowa, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Jillene “Jill” Streets, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home, Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Conner Lee-John Woolsey, 4, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his sleep. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Gerald L. “Jerry” York, 78, of Plant City, Fla., died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home, Florida. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.