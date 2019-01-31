James “Caroll” Claude, 76, of Woolstock, Iowa, died Saturday, January 26, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Carson - Stapp Funeral Home, Dayton, Iowa.
LaVonne A. Fruechtenicht, 85, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Grand Haven Retirement Community, Eldridge. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
Robert (Bob) W. Gauler, 100, of Muscatine, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Hospital, Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Gerald “Jerry” L. Hoffman, 70, of Davenport Died Monday, January 28, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Lorene O. Horton, 83, of East Moline, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Martin Hoste, 61, of Alpha, Ill., died Monday, January 28, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Jean G. Kemble, 76, of Andalusia, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday January 29, 2019, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Daniel Carl Miller, 54, of Walcott, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at his home, Walcott. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Donald G. Sides, 86, of Muscatine, died Monday, January 28, 2019, at the VA Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation, Muscatine.