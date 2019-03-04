Gary K. Ballard, 73, of Clinton, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Lindsey LouJean Grams, 22, of Savanna, Illnois, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Milton "Moose" Johnson, 87, of Moline, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Hospital in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Neirma E. Jordan, 79, of Camanche, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Mercy in Clinton. Arrangements: Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Bruce W. Mordhorst, 65, of Davenport, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.
Helen M. Smith, 100, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Robert T. Vize, 92, of Eldridge, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.