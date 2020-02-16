021620-qct-pending Pendings List

Anthony Paul Friemel, 81, of La Crosse died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Arrangements: Onalaska, Wis.
Ruth A. Grimes, 89, of Rock Island died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living Center. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donald E. Jacobs, 60, of Coal Valley died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
JoAnn Mallette, 84, of Davenport, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Silver Crest Assisted Living Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Myles Schwitzer, 38, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Tipton, died February 14, 2020. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
Richard “Dick” L. Shay, 95, of Rock Island Friday, February 14, 2020, at Silver Cross - Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Helen L. Testroet, 98, of Davenport died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Silvercrest, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Thomas M. Wiese, 75, of Davenport died Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.