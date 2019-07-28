Shane R. Weimer
March 19, 1984-July 25, 2019
COLONA — Shane R. Weimer, 35, Colona, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Shane was born March 19, 1984, in Silvis, the son of Jerry and Angela (McNulty) Weimer. Shane was Quality Assurance Supervisor at GrayStone, Bettendorf. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, music, playing frisbee golf. Shane's love for his children, Halle and Dakota, was boundless. Being with his family and friends, along with nieces and nephew, especially Chevi, Leena, Lilian, and Charlotte, were always important.
Survivors include his children; Halle Weimer, Moline and Dakota Weimer, Moline, his parents, Jerry, and Angela Weimer, Colona; and siblings, Jerry (Amber) Weimer, Moline and Misty (Robert) Edwards, Colona.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, uncles Kenny Weimer and Mark Weimer, aunt Merry Keith and Dear friend Justin Gottwalt.
