March 22, 1984-March 29, 2019
DAVENPORT - A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Shannon L. Skiles, 35, of Davenport will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adventure Christian Church Lake Property, 13201 - 110th Avenue, Davenport.
Shannon died unexpectedly on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Bettendorf. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Shannon Linnea Skiles was born on March 22, 1984, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Loring and Marjorie (Stuhr) Skiles and was a 2002 graduate of Davenport Central High School.
Shannon was a lover of music and a talented artist and seamstress. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and could often be found hiking with her family and friends to her favorite fishing spots. During the week, she was working hard in her welding program which she recently completed. On weekends, she often attended musical events including the local drum circles.
She leaves behind her two wonderful boys, Austin Skiles and Ares Uresti. Her mother Marjorie Teague of Belton, Ky.; her brother Nicholas (Sarah) Skiles of Davenport; her Grandmother Louise Doty of Davenport; a Nephew: Race; several aunts, uncles and cousins; the loving father of Ares, Luis Uresti; and special friends: Vicki Teel and Samantha and Ande Miller.
She is preceded in death by her father Scott Skiles and her maternal grandparents: Anita and Don Stuhr.
Shannon had a vibrant spirit and was loved by many people. She was a flame that burnt out too soon. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Go Fund Me account in Shannon’s name, all money raised will go to her two sons.