September 30, 1940-July 14, 2018
BETTENDORF — Sharon A. Clemitus, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. A Mass in Sharon's honor will be held at 10 a.m. on her birthday, September 30, 2018, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for the placement of a memorial bench in the Bettendorf park district.
Sharon was born September 30, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (Wingert) Rutkowski. On October 18, 1958, she married Charles J. Clemitus in Milwaukee. In her earlier years, she enjoyed volunteering at her children's school, being an ambassador for the city park district, volunteering for the Bix 7, as well as participating in bowling leagues. She was also a member of local bridge clubs and Knitters Guild. Sharon was a master gardener. She also enjoyed gardening and participating in the antique Ford automobile club with her husband. In recent years, she was active in swimming at the YMCA.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Susan Clemitus and Beth Clemitus, both of Monona, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Alison Dylan Clemitus Rogers of Monona; siblings, Shirley Lango of Ora Valley, Arizona, Richard Rutkowski of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Barbara (Michael) Cullen of Yellville, Arkansas, Robert (Karen) Rutkowski of Milwaukee; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2006.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sharon's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.