December 13, 1930-January 17, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Sharon C. Kankel, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020, at the Elks Lodge, 4400 West Central Park in Davenport Iowa from 12 to 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Davenport VFW Auxiliary Post 828 or to Shriners International.

Sharon Claudette Osterberg was born on December 13, 1930, in Arlington, South Dakota, the daughter of Francis and Frances (Erickson) Osterberg. Sharon was employed at Bawden Brothers Printing and she made her way through several departments, retiring from administration. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. Sharon was an avid reader and was the queen of crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time on her computer, browsing social media and spending time with her family and friends.