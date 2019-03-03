September 4, 1947-February 27, 2019
MILAN — Mrs. Sharon Fleming, 71, of Milan, died early Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019, in Dawsonville, Ga.
The former Sharon Wilson was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Decatur, Ga., to the late Bill and Ellen Uran Wilson. Earlier in her life, Sharon attended school in Decatur until moving to Iowa and graduating from Riceville High School in Riceville, Iowa. Early on, she was a laboratory technician and later was employed by the Rock Island Arsenal as a computer programmer retiring from there. On Dec. 20, 1990, Sharon married Harold Fleming. The couple resided in Milan where they enjoyed their rural home. Harold preceded Sharon in death on Sept. 7, 2016.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan. Sharon was a master gardener. She loved her grandchildren dearly as well as pets and wildlife.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Misty Dawn and Steve Thiltgen of Dawsonville; Mary (Anthony) Flores, Sabra Thiltgen, Millicent Thiltgen and Sophia Thiltgen; four stepchildren; five stepgrandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Mike Jacobs) Wilson of Charles City, Iowa, Rene DeHought of Rudd, Iowa, and Jone (Ray) Jones of Dublin, Ga.
A private graveside service will be at Rock Island National Cemetery with Pastor Jon Warren officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.