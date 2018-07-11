Sharon L. Neilson

August 19, 1945-July 8, 2018
DAVENPORT — Sharon Laverne Neilson, 72, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Davenport Memorial Park, followed by burial. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Sharon was born on August 19, 1945, in Davenport to Laverne and Marianna (Rindler) Johnston. After graduating from Davenport High School in 1963, she worked for the Quad-City Times, where she met and married Don Neilson from Milan, IL. Having moved from Silvis to Minnesota, Chicago and Virginia, she returned home to Davenport in 1993 to care for her mom.
Sharon enjoyed writing, reading and baseball, especially the River Bandits. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and close friends. Sharon was an avid collector of heart and owl knick-knacks. She will be remembered for the kind and caring fighter she was. She was known to be a classy lady and will be missed by all.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children, Todd (Younhui) Neilson and Tori (Paul) Simpson; grandson, Jacob Simpson; sister, Kathleen (Don) Anderson; nephews, Michael (Lyn) Lennon and Britt West; cousins, Cheryl Ann Oliver, David (Karen) Johnson and Denny (Cheryl) Johnson; and a very special friend, Bob Walters.