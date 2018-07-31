July 31, 1940-July 30, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Sharon L. Voss, 77, of Blue Grass, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
Sharon was born in Paulina, Iowa, on July 31, 1940, to Bernol and Julia (Hall) Stark.
She graduated from Davenport High School.
Sharon married David I. Voss in 1982 in Blue Grass. She retired from Litton Life Support in Davenport.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards and camping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, from 9 a.m. until the funeral services at 11 a.m.at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa.
Interment will take place in the Blue Grass Cemetery.
Sharon is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Michel (Ken) Hunter, Lora (Carl) Norris, Jill (Mike) Stechmann all of Davenport; son, Henry (Teresa) Hildebrant of Phoenix, Arizona; step-children, John (Sharon) Voss, Chris (John) Platt and Bev (Ray) Grant, Barb (Tim) Long; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Cecelia Pleasant; and her brother, Bill Stark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-daughter, Nadine Armstrong; and her sisters, Shirley Hahn and Joan Kaplan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus or the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff of Hope Creek Memory Care Unit #1 for the loving care they provided to Sharon.