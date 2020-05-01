× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 1, 1944-May 1, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Sharon Lee (Elvidge-Richards) Linz, 75, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.

Due to the current health crisis, Sharon’s service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. You can view this by visiting Sharon’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family. A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date when we can all safely gather. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon was born December 1, 1944, the daughter of John and Geraldine (McManus) Elvidge. On April 8, 1961, she was united in marriage to Delbert “Dan” Leo Richards in Muscatine, Iowa, and together they have five children. Later she was united in marriage with Leo Linz on July 2, 1988, in Davenport.

Sharon worked at Eagle Signal and later worked at the Center for Alcoholic and Drug Services, Davenport, Iowa, as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor where she retired after 20 years of service.