Sharon Ryerson

July 1, 1946 - September 1, 2023

Sharon Ryerson, age 77, died at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City on Friday, September 1, 2023. The cause was chronic pulmonary disease.

Born July 1, 1946, in Moline, Illinois, she lived in Rock Island, Illinois. She worked at W.F. Scott Decorating and retired in 2012. Sharon was a member of the Painters Local Union, played in women's pool leagues, and competed frequently in the Bix 7.

Survivors include her son, Scott Ryerson, of Oak Brook, Illinois; son-in-law, Michael Yeater, of Rock Island; sister, Karen Seaman, of Warner Robins, Georgia; and grandsons: Sean, Brandon, Asher, and Madden. She was preceded in death by daughter, Stacy Yeater, nee Ryerson; and her brothers: Gary, and Jack Seaman.

Services and burial will be held in private. Sharon's life celebration is on September 22, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jim's Knoxville.

Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Rock Island or the ALS Association.