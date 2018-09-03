December 2, 1947 - August 31, 2018
MOLINE - Sharon Winters, 70, of Thornton, Colorado, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, August 31, 2018, in Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet, Illinois.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, and friends are invited to join the family at a luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe immediately following. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory after the funeral. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
The former Sharon Lynn Krenz was born December 2, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, to Earl and Emma (Bentrott) Krenz. She married Adrian Winters, Jr. on November 25, 1972, in Davenport. She was a flight attendant for Air Wisconsin for 20 years, last working in April, 2018. She belonged to the Association of Flight Attendants, was a huge Hawkeye fan, and later a fan of the Colorado Rockies and Broncos. She loved attending as many of her grandchildren's events as possible, and enjoyed golfing, skiing, and traveling.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Adrian; two children and spouses, Stacy and Stephen Pranckus of Shorewood, Illinois, and Kevin Winters of Moline; three grandchildren, Ethan, Natalie, and Jillian Pranckus; step-sons and wives, Skip Winters of San Angelo, Texas, William and Patty Winters of Phoenix, Arizona, and David and Amy Winters, of Dallas, Oregon; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Janice Krenz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and LeRoy and Florence Reedy of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Marvella Bruce and Harold Krenz.
