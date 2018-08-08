June 2, 1968-August 5, 2018
BETTENDORF — Shawn L. Carrillo-Jewell, 50, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Bettendorf Health Care Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Shawn was born June 2, 1968, in Davenport, the daughter of Joseph and Linda (Orr) Carrillo. In 1986 she graduated from Bettendorf High School and later from Stewart's Cosmetology School in November 1987. On June 24, 2006, she married Darren Jewell in Bettendorf. Prior to getting her cosmetology degree, she worked at Sweet Water in Moline and Yankee Clipper in Rock Island. After earning her degree, Shawn worked at Cost Cutters and Fantastic Sam's, both in Davenport. Most recently, she was the owner and operator of Cutter's Edge in Bettendorf. Throughout her life, she was employed in food service at Su Casa. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Those left to honor her memory include her mother, Linda (Ron Lehman) Carrillo of Bettendorf; husband, Darren Jewell of Florida; stepson, Jared Jewell of Iowa City; stepsisters, Dawn (Jerry) Carrillo Downs of Eldridge, Kim (Joe) Pollock of Davenport; eight step-nieces and -nephews; seven step-great-nieces and- nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe; grandparents, Jose and Rosa Carrillo, Jack and Mary Orr; great-grandparents, William and Hattie Huntley; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bettendorf Health Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their exceptional care and compassion.
