October 26, 1955-May 17, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Shirley A. Merritt, 64, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.

Services to celebrate her life will be 12 p.m. noon Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Harvest Time Family Worship Church at 636 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport.

Due to worldwide health concerns, please join her family respectfully by practicing safe social distancing during the visitation held from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral at church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to her family.

Shirley Ann Carr was born October 26, 1955, in Louise, Mississippi, the daughter of Leroy Bass and Wardean Allen. She married William “Jack” Merritt, on December 28, 2002.

Shirley had retired from Oscar Meyer after 20 years. She was currently working at REM as a caretaker and also a childcare provider.

She enjoyed traveling to visit family. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking, and shopping. Most of all she loved to take care of her family and attend church.