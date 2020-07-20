Shirley A. Whitbeck

April 24, 1931-July 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Memorial services for Shirley A. Whitbeck, 89, of Davenport will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. There will be no public visitation. Burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Mrs Whitbeck died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley Anne Kronfeld was born on April 24, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Fredrick and Anna (Suess) Kronfeld. After graduating from Davenport High School with the class of 1949, she married Paul C. Whitbeck on March 25, 1950. He preceded her in death in October of 2018. In earlier years Mrs. Whitbeck worked in various retail sales positions but mostly enjoyed being a homemaker and a Mom. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Davenport Moose.

Surviving members of the family include – 2 Daughters: Diane (John) Hagedorn and Cheryl (Bradley) Peterson; a Son: Michael Whitbeck; 2 Brothers: Richard (Mary-Ellen) Kronfeld and Ralph Kronfeld; 7 Grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; and 8 Great-great Grandchildren.