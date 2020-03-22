July 31, 1945-March 20, 2020

WHEATLAND -- Shirley Ann Eiselstein, age 74, of Wheatland, passed away on Friday March 20, 2020.

Private family services will be held at the Christian Free Lutheran Church in Wheatland with Deacon Glenn Drowns officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in rural Wheatland.

Shirley was born on July 31, 1945, to Orville and Dorothy (Vens) Schroeder in Toronto, Iowa.

Shirley enjoyed going to family gatherings.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Guyer-Bertling of Wheatland; husband, William; step son, Steven Eiselstein; step daughter, Melissa LaFrenz; and sister-in-law, Joyce Schroeder-Rohwedder.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wayne.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.