October 2, 1938-July 30, 2018
DAVENPORT — Shirley Ann Mericle, 79, of Davenport, formerly of Walcott, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Shirley was born in Centerville, Iowa, on October 2, 1938, to Charles and Inez (Wyldes) Allen.
Shirley graduated from Centerville High School in 1957. She married Dwight E. Mericle on June 30, 1957, in Tacoma, Washington.
She was a teachers aide and worked in the library at the Walcott Community School.
She enjoyed socializing and playing cards. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. For many years, she and Dwight wintered in Florida and had many friends there.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. August 2, 2018, at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service which will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Private family inurnment will be held at the Walcott Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Dwight; daughters, Brenda (Ken) Buesing of Stockton, Dawna (John) Fuller of Davenport; son, Kevin (Shelly) Mericle of East Moline; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Trisha, Justin, Stephanie, Emily, Taylor and Sydney; 12 great-grandchildren, Ava, Bella, Addie, Jackson, Mason, Colton, Hunter, Tegan, Holden, Nolan, Peyton, Carson.
She was preceded in death by parents; daughters, Terri and Tammy Mericle; and five brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in her memory.
Online condolence may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.