July 2, 1933-July 27, 2018
DAVENPORT - Shirley Beyer, 85, of Davenport, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held at the Runge mortuary on Tuesday, July 31st, from 4-7 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Scott County Humane Society. Online tributes may be expressed to www.rungemortuary.com.
Shirley was born on July 2, 1933, in Davenport, Iowa, to Albert and Bernice Discher. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved life and lived it to the fullest, enjoying every party she went to. She will be remembered as a great friend to many. She enjoyed golfing, watching The Cubs, Iowa, The Chicago Bears and her grandson's athletic events.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Doug Beyer, Bruce Beyer and Kelly (Ray) Donahue; grandchildren, Brad Beyer, Alexis (Jon) Rios, Ryan Donahue and Lindsay Donahue; great granddaughter Alyza Rios; Siblings, Darlene (Dick) Kris, Dave (Joan) Discher and Debbie (Bill) Jacobs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Beyer; son, Gary Beyer and brother Jim Discher.