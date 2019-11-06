November 8, 1936-November 2, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Shirley C. Grimm, 82, of Davenport passed away on November 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon, at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Shirley was born November 8, 1936, in Hudson, N.Y., the daughter of Carl and Carrie (Sheldon) Rauch. On July 2, 1955, she married Harold Grimm. They went on to enjoy 64 years of marriage. She enjoyed gardening, Christmas time baking, antique cars and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Harold; children: Deb Meyer, Brenda Van Elslander and Ross Grimm (Tina McVay); grandchildren: Cori (Shane) Ritchie, Chad Hoing, Jamie (Kyle) Schroeder, Joe (Catilin) Skiff, Tiffany Grimm (Justin Leatherman) Cody Grimm; great-grandchildren: Nolan, Caden, Landen Ritchie, Max and Cora Schroeder, Delaney Hoing, Sophia and Ava Leatherman and Ryland Grimm, brother, Arnold Rauch and a sister-in-law, Dolores Esbaum.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law.