February 18, 1933-January 8, 2020
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- Shirley Connell Holder, age 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Shirley was born on February 18, 1933, in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Edward “Ted” Connell and Kathryn “Kitty” (Fath) Connell.
Shirley was united in marriage to Harold Harmon Holder on June 25, 1955. Shirley and Harold met in 1953 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their son, Hal, was born in 1957. Throughout their lives, Harold and Shirley lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Iowa. They settled in Davenport, Iowa, for many years before retiring to Lake Ozark, Missouri, in 2001. Shirley enjoyed golfing, boating, reading, a good glass of wine and playing bridge with her friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Harold; her son, Hal (Jane) Holder of St. Peter's, Missouri; her granddaughter, Katherine (Eric) Beck of Fairfax, Iowa, and their two children, Reagan (6) and Brody (2); her grandson, Justin (Danielle) Holder of Bettendorf, Iowa, and their son Quintin (8).
Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Kathryn Connell
Her family was her pride and joy and she always looked forward to their visits. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
A Private Interment will be at the Veteran Wall at Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Osage Beach, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to donate to an organization of their choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.