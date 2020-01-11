February 18, 1933-January 8, 2020

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- Shirley Connell Holder, age 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Shirley was born on February 18, 1933, in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Edward “Ted” Connell and Kathryn “Kitty” (Fath) Connell.

Shirley was united in marriage to Harold Harmon Holder on June 25, 1955. Shirley and Harold met in 1953 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their son, Hal, was born in 1957. Throughout their lives, Harold and Shirley lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Iowa. They settled in Davenport, Iowa, for many years before retiring to Lake Ozark, Missouri, in 2001. Shirley enjoyed golfing, boating, reading, a good glass of wine and playing bridge with her friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Harold; her son, Hal (Jane) Holder of St. Peter's, Missouri; her granddaughter, Katherine (Eric) Beck of Fairfax, Iowa, and their two children, Reagan (6) and Brody (2); her grandson, Justin (Danielle) Holder of Bettendorf, Iowa, and their son Quintin (8).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Kathryn Connell