August 22, 1936-August 18, 2018
PORT BYRON - Shirley Eddleman, 81, formerly of Port Byron, Ill., died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rapids City, Ill. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Rapids City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Shirley was born August 22, 1936, in Moline, the daughter of Omer and Alice (Albrecht) VanBesien. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1954. She married Roy Eddleman on September 6, 1958, at St. John's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 2012. Shirley worked 30+ years as head teller, retiring from Deere Harvester Credit Union in 2006.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Shirley had a loving and giving heart for everyone. She enjoyed the time she spent with extended family and her many friends, just getting together or playing cards.
Those left to cherish her memory are son and daughter-in-law, David Eddleman and Celeste Niebuhr-Eddleman; daughter and son-in-law; Debbie and Patrick Burken; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) Burken-Brett, Kim Burken, Robert Eddleman and Christina Eddleman; two great- grandsons, Nathan and Joshua Brett; brother Dwayne (Winnie) VanBesien; aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, and a brother, Daniel VanBesien. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com