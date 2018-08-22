Shirley Haugen

August 18, 1946-August 13, 2018
BETTENDORF — Shirley F. Haugen, 71, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Shirley was born August 18, 1946, in Charles City, Iowa, to Walter and Lilas (McGrane) Swacker. She graduated from Waukon High School. She worked as a dental hygienist for almost 15 years. Shirley also worked at Hy-Vee for 11 years and Mickey's Country Café for five years. Shirley was united in marriage to Jim Haugen; they later divorced.
Shirley loved bowling, going to the casino, spending time with family and friends and traveling. She never took for granted life's simple pleasures. Shirley was a fun and loving woman who always wore a smile. She adored the time she spent with her longtime friend and companion, Dave Hausner.
Those left cherishing her memory include her son, Jason Haugen; Jessica Raaen; grandson, Corbin Leander (who is active in the Navy); sister, Sharon Streich; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Swacker.