Shirley Homrighausen

March 19, 1927 — June 12, 2018
DEWITT — Shirley Davis (Mrs. William) Homrighausen, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away on their 35th wedding anniversary, Tuesday evening, June 12, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt, following a lingering illness.
Shirley Jean Selensky was born March 19, 1927, to Floyd and Alyce (Miller) Selensky. She graduated from Moline High School in 1944. Her first job out of school was at a photo studio. Later she worked at Federal Bake Shops, which made use of her photography skills, creating window displays at their bakeries around the country. With no formal training, Shirley acquired a job at the Morning Democrat, being hired not as a photographer, but as Women's Editor. For years, Forrest Kilmer, publisher said, “she was the riskiest hire I ever made,” congratulating her on her successes.
Her ambition was to attend the fashion shows in New York City at least once. As it turned out, Shirley covered the fashion scene for 25 consecutive years. She initiated a series of Quad-City Times articles dealing with performing “The Other Woman's Job,” assuming the role of someone in the community for just a day. She was a cab driver, meter maid, waitress in a Chinese restaurant, carnival performer, aerialist in a circus, cow milker, hospital volunteer, Salvation Army fundraiser, visiting nurse, hairdresser, plus others.
More than 30 years ago, Shirley was requested to assist the Quad-City Times Plus 60 Club to plan trips around the world, and eventually was offered the job as the club's executive director. She helped plan tours and acted as hostess on trips to six continents, leading more than 30 cruise sailings, a safari in Africa, a trip to Tahiti and surrounding islands. Her favorite city in Sicily was Taromina.
Shirley was a Noon Lions Travelogue presenter for more than 20 years and also presented travelogues to numerous clubs and organizations. She received numerous awards at the state and national levels for her writing skills. Following her 51-year career with the Quad-City Times, Shirley continued writing a weekly column for the DeWitt Observer and North Scott Press for eight years.
She and William “Bill” Homrighausen were married June 12, 1983, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt. They have resided in DeWitt, playing many volunteer roles in the community, and were extremely generous through scholarships and other bequests. Her memberships included the United Methodist Church, DeWitt, Springbrook County Club, PEO Sisterhood and DeWitt Noon Lions Club among numerous others. Shirley and Bill's life was full of adventure, concerts, social events and music. They shared great enjoyments with numerous friends and relatives.
To Bill, Shirley was the perfect partner and love of his life.
In addition to her loving husband, Bill, Shirley is survived by a brother, Chuck (Irene) Selensky of Dubuque; a niece, Cynthia (Doug) Foster of North Carolina; a nephew, Brian (Rhonda) Selensky of Peosta and her faithful cat, Boo-Boo.
Preceding Shirley in death were her parents, aunts, uncles and a niece.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt, with the Rev. Tom Boomershine and the Rev. Dr. Donald Batz officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, DeWitt, Westwing Place, Central Community Historical Society and Camp Courageous.
