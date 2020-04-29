× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 21, 1931-April 28, 2020

WILTON -- Shirley J. Jansen, 88, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, Iowa. Memorials may be made to:Wilton Retirement Community (Activity Fund), 307 Ovesen Drive, Wilton, IA 52778. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Shirley was born on August 21, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Esther (Kearney) Dimick in Buffalo, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Buffalo with the Class of 1949. Shirley married Elmer B. Jansen on December 4th, 1954 in Buffalo, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Shirley worked for Davenport Bank and Trust Company for over 40 years. She was an active member of the former Buffalo Friends Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and organist for many years. She enjoyed knitting and counted cross-stitch, playing the piano, and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.