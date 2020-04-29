August 21, 1931-April 28, 2020
WILTON -- Shirley J. Jansen, 88, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, Iowa. Memorials may be made to:Wilton Retirement Community (Activity Fund), 307 Ovesen Drive, Wilton, IA 52778. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Shirley was born on August 21, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Esther (Kearney) Dimick in Buffalo, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Buffalo with the Class of 1949. Shirley married Elmer B. Jansen on December 4th, 1954 in Buffalo, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Shirley worked for Davenport Bank and Trust Company for over 40 years. She was an active member of the former Buffalo Friends Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and organist for many years. She enjoyed knitting and counted cross-stitch, playing the piano, and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Amy (Kevin) Hufford of Blue Grass, Iowa; two grandchildren, Amanda (Ben Heinen) Jansen of Des Moines, Iowa, and Travis Hufford of Blue Grass, Iowa; and four great-grandchildren, Juniper, Edison, Benton and Rowan.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her son, Benjamin Jansen; her sisters, Marilyn Shellabarger and Blanche Crane; and her brother, William Dimick.
Shirley was the heart and soul of her family. She was truly loved and will be missed more than words can say.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.