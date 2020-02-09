February 28, 1930- February 4, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Shirley Joyce Schneider, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born February 28, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, to Frank and Lydia (Westphal) Gamber. She enjoyed watching baseball games, especially the Chicago Cubs. Shirley was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Shirley married Bernhart Ketelson in 1950 and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his passing in 1983. She then married Robert Schneider in 1991. They enjoyed traveling until his passing in 2017.

She enjoyed spending time with family and will be missed dearly by son-in-law, Robert Schwan; grandchildren: Robert (Myonggu) Schwan, Jennifer (Scott) Labath and Gretchen (John) Tecklenburg; as well as 9 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bernhart Ketelson and Robert Schneider; daughter, Candice Schwan; brother-in-law, Sherwood Anderson and sister, Mildred Anderson; along with nephews, Mark and Scott Anderson.