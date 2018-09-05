January 12, 1928-September 1, 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shirley L. Saladino passed away September 1, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A luncheon to follow after the burial at the church.
Shirley was born on January 12, 1928, in Grand Mound, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Mathias Stender Sr. and Nora (Meyer) Stender. Shirley graduated Welton High School in 1946. On June 14, 1947, she married Francis Saladino at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Shirley and her husband farmed for 25 years in rural Scott County. Then they moved to Davenport, where Shirley worked for the Davenport Community School District for 20 years, retiring in 1990. Shirley was a member of St. Paul Lutheran and taught Sunday school for 20 years. Her hobbies included bird watching, fishing, and attending sporting events of her grandchildren. She was also a member of Eastern Star.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Smith of Irmo, South Carolina; sons, Eugene Saladino (Jo Anne) of Clinton, Stephen Saladino (Joy) of Davenport,; grandchildren, Shae Lyn, Stephanie, Sarah, Samantha, Shyanne Saladino, Christian and Lacy Smith, Jeff Jacobs, and Lisa Latsonas; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Blake, Ryan, Kevin and Allie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Saladino; her parents, Mathias and Nora Stender; son-in-law, Jim Smith; grandson, Joshua Smith; granddaughter, Amanda Winslow; two sisters, June Knutsen and Madge Knutsen; and one brother, Mathias Stender Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St, Davenport, IA 52803 or a charity of one's choice.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.