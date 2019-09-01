August 22, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Shirley M. Flaherty, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn., with her family nearby. Shirley was a longtime resident of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Mildred, as well as her husband, Billy. Surviving her are her sons: Denny (Joy), Gary (Clara), and Jay, along with her grandchildren: Meghan, Michelle, and Shane.
Shirley will be remembered by her family and friends as one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She loved to have a laugh and enjoy life. She also loved her three boys who she raised to be good people just like herself.
The boys will always remember what a great cook and baker she was as they were growing up. She always encouraged them to have a dessert or bedtime snack. A tradition which still carries on to this day. “Mom's Date Cake with Maple Frosting” and her famous “Cake with the Hole in the Middle” will be remembered by the boys forever.
A special thanks for the gift from son Jay, who lived with and took care of our mom for the last 10 years. This allowed her to remain in her home until just before her passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a future date to be announced. Sympathy cards may be sent to Family of Shirley Flaherty, P.O. Box 222, Moline, IL 61266. Internet candles and personal condolences may be sent to the Jos. S. Klecatsky & Sons West Funeral Home site at: www.klecatskys.com.