Shirley M. Jones

Shirley was born April 27, 1946, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Gabriel (Laleman) Dhooge. She married Donald E. Jones on June 1, 1968. Shirley loved kids. She baby sat for many children in the area. Many times you would find the "Warren Avenue gang" at the house playing a game, drinking kool-aid or having a popsicle. She later worked at the Riverdale Elementary School in food service, was a corn sorter for Golden Seed Co., and worked for Brown Traffic. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and collecting various things. Her salt and pepper shaker collection was her greatest. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for being a jokester and her gift of gab.