March 25, 1935-May 29, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Shirley M. Woolison, 85, of Davenport, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at ManorCare Utica Ridge in Davenport.

Private family services will be held. Shirley will be laid to rest at Stanwood Cemetery in Stanwood, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley was born March 25, 1935, in Bennett, Iowa, the daughter of Fredrick and Martha (Edler) Syring. On January 21, 1951, she married Arthur Woolison. He preceded her in death March 13, 1994.

Shirley was an accountant for McKay Music, retiring after 35 years of service. She enjoyed gambling, yardwork, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons and their wives, Danny and Billie Jo Woolison, Randy Woolison, and Terry and Denise Woolison, all of Davenport; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Helen Ross, Wayne Syring, LaVern Syring, and Dorothy Grage; and a daughter-in-law, Debra Woolison.

Online condolences may be made to Shirley's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.