Shirley Moldt

September 19, 1938-August 15, 2018
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Shirley Jean Moldt, 79, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Shirley passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at the Kahl Home following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She fought this battle valiantly, showing her strength and spirit.
Shirley Jean Swanson was born on September 19, 1938, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Wilbur Swanson and Bertha (Dyer) Swanson. She was united in marriage to James Richard Moldt on January 18, 1964, in Sioux City. He preceded her in passing on April 17, 2013, following 49 years of marriage. The Moldts lived in Cedar Rapids and Charles City, Iowa, and then Kent, Washington, before moving to Davenport in 1967.
In her younger years, Shirley worked at a pediatrician's office, a bank, and National Cash Register. In 1971, Jim and Shirley founded DeWitt Electric, an electrical contracting company, where Shirley played an integral role in the business.
However, Shirley's favorite and most important role was being a mom to her three children. She was dedicated to her children in every possible way. She encouraged and supported them in all of their various activities. As much as she enjoyed motherhood, Shirley absolutely loved being a grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed keeping tabs on each and every one of them. She cherished every opportunity to interact with her grandchildren.
Shirley thoroughly enjoyed activities with her many friends, whether visiting with them, playing bridge, going out to dinner and shows, traveling, and sightseeing. She and Jim loved spending time with family and friends at their summer cottage in Bellevue and later on wintering in Florida. Shirley had a passion for art and spent hours painting and drawing. She was also involved in an investment club for many years.
Shirley was very active in school PTA, Assumption High School, and their April Knight fundraiser. She volunteered at the Davenport Art Museum and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard “Rick” (Karen) Moldt, Longmont, Colo., Dr. Andrea Almond, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pete (Karen) Moldt, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Amanda Reinert, Jay Moldt, Courtney Gilley, Derek Gilley, Madi Almond, Samantha and Elizabeth Moldt; great-granddaughters, Chloe and Ruby Jean Snellgrove and Ava Reinert; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” (Char) Swanson, Fridley, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Alice Moldt, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, Harold Sr. and Kathryn Moldt, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Carolyn Swanson, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed Moldt, Harold Jr. and Joanne Moldt, a nephew, Kevin Swanson and a niece, Sheila Lynch. May they rest in peace.
