May 19, 1949-August 9, 2019
DAVENPORT - Shirley R. Horstmann, 70, of Davenport passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, for a time of remembrance and sharing at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nahant Marsh. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Shirley R. Horstmann was born May 19, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa, to Edward O. Valeria K. (Schumaker) Horstmann. She grew up in Durant, Iowa, graduating from Durant High School. In 1980, she graduated from Scott Community College with an Associates of Science Degree. In 1984, she received her Doctorate in Chiropractic from Summa Cum Laude. Shirley worked at UPS for twenty-seven years.
She loved all animals and working in her flower gardens. She volunteered at the Nahant Marsh for many years.
Shirley is survived by her aunt, Ruth Horstmann, Davenport, Iowa; various cousins and her special cat, Monte.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry in 1986.