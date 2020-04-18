SILVERTON, Colo. -- Sigrun “Sig” Martin, 67, of Silverton, Colo., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Sig was born August 24, 1952, in Hamburg, Germany. She was the daughter of Ludwig and Ilse (Gunther) Meyer. She married Dennis Martin on October 2, 1971, in Davenport. Sig loved to quilt and was a member of the Silverton Threads Quilting Club. She moved to Silverton, Colo., in 1998 where she became President of Silver Summit Inc. She worked there for 23 honorable years. Family was very important to her and she would lovingly call her grandchildren her “6-Pack.”