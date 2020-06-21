× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 2, 1934-June 14, 2020

DUBUQUE -- Sister Carolyn (Lester) Farrell, BVM, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 85.

Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial follows immediately. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All events may be viewed through videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa, to James L. and Catherine Carroll Farrell. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on Sept. 8, 1953, from Holy Trinity Parish, Des Moines. She professed first vows on March 19, 1956, and final vows on July 16, 1961.

Sister Carolyn was an elementary teacher at St. Paul School in Davenport, Iowa, and St. Tarcissus School in Chicago; and principal at St. Patrick School in Dubuque.

During her tenure as director of continuing education at Clarke University, she served on the Dubuque City Council and as mayor. Carolyn also served two terms as regional representative in the BVM Congregation and as founding director of the BVM Women's Office.