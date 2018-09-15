Sister Donna Donovan CHM

June 21, 1941-September 12, 2018
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Sister Donna Lea Donovan (Mary Vianney) died on September 12, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines.
Visitation will be open at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 16, at Reece Funeral Home, Ottumwa, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Mary of the Visitation Church on Monday, September 17, at 1:30 p.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be later after cremation.
On Tuesday, September 18, the rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. in Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 19, 11:40 a.m. at the same place.
Donna was born June 21, 1941, to James J. and Sally Rush Donovan in Clinton. She graduated from Ottumwa Heights Academy and College, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Ottumwa on September 8, 1960, professing vows in July 1963. Sister Donna earned a B.A. degree in biology from Marycrest College and an M.A. in biology from Ball State University through a National Science Foundation grant. She taught junior high school science in Des Moines and Fort Madison, Iowa, then for many years, taught biology at Assumption High School, Davenport, before returning to Ottumwa to care for her mother.
In Ottumwa, Sister Donna served for 15 years on the Salvation Army advisory board and on the citizens advisory board of the Courier. She was a member of St. Mary of the Visitation Church, where she was active in choir and served on the Ministry of Care Committee for many years. One of her favorite things was hearing and telling jokes, which she felt was a good way to “lighten up” these stressful times in history.
Sister Donna was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by several cousins and members of her religious community of Sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W Central Park Ave, Davenport, Iowa, or Seton Catholic School, Ottumwa or St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa.