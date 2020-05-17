Sister Marianne Nehus CHM

Mary Kathleen Nehus was born December 23, 1952, in Honolulu, HI, to George and Elizabeth Byers Nehus. Having a strong calling to be a nun that manifested in junior high school, she entered a Franciscan order, the Servants of the Holy Infancy of Jesus, in 1971, and professed vows in 1974. Later, in 1987, she transferred to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM).

Sister Marianne served as a nurse at Villa Maria, N.J., beginning as an aide and rising to be head nurse, and also worked as an administrative intern at the McCutchen Nursing home in N Plainfield, N.J., and as a staff nurse in the Children Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, N.J. After transferring to the CHM, she served in Davenport as a nurse and administrator at Mercy Hospital, a Registered Nurse at Genesis Visiting Nurse Association and Genesis Hospital, and as the Extension Program Coordinator for the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Recently, she served as the computer assistant for the CHMs at the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center. She also was creative in her photography and holiday-themed name cards for the sisters' doors.