Sister Maribeth Takes

A private Rosary and memorial service will take place at the Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport, Iowa. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A memorial Mass will be scheduled when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Elizabeth Jane Takes was born May 28, 1927, in Bernard, Iowa, to Fred and Anna Wagner Takes. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1952 and professed vows in 1955.

Sister Maribeth served as a teacher in rural schools in Bernard, Iowa, and as a primary school teacher in Iowa at St Mary School, Ottumwa, St Mary School, Centerville, and Holy Trinity School in Davenport, and in St Pius school and Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island, Illinois. She served as principal of St Pius School, in the Fellow Program at Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, and volunteered at Marquette Academy, Davenport. She retired at Humility of Mary Center where she and Sr. Carla Takes completed many sewing projects and served as sacristans. She served in the Ministry of Prayer and Witness at the Bishop Drumm Center.