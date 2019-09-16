December 30, 1930-September 15, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Sister Marilyn Ring, (Mary Stephen) O.S.B., 88, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Monastery, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting with the arrangements.
Marilyn Ring was born on December 30, 1930, in Marshalltown, Iowa, a daughter of Edward S. Ring and Anna McGinnis Ring. She attended Our Saviour's Grade School, Jacksonville, Ill., Academy of Our Lady, Peoria, Ill., University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill., and the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.
Sister Marilyn Ring entered the Benedictine community on September 19, 1948, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on June 24, 1955. Sister Marilyn's ministry included teaching at St. Joseph, Ivesdale, Ill., St. Roch's School, LaSalle, Ill., St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo, Ill.; Campus Ministry at the University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill., and the Illinois State University , Normal, Ill.; Parish Ministry Mercer County, Ill.; Campus Ministry at Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill.; Associate Campus Chaplain at Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill.
Sister Marilyn is survived by her Benedictine Sisters; and nieces and nephews. Sister was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Helen and Joan (Sister Alana), and a brother, Edward. Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.