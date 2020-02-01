Sister Mary Ann (Adoratrice) Ruhde, BVM

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation is from 9-10:15 a.m. Sharing of Memories begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Sister Mary Ann was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, to William and Ruth Mary (Willits) Ruhde. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1955, from St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1958, and final vows on July 16, 1963. Sister Mary Ann taught at St. Paul in Davenport; Jordan Catholic in Rock Island, Ill.; and was principal at Anne in East Moline, Ill., and Sacred Heart in Maquoketa, Iowa, where she also taught. She also worked as a certified nursing aide for a home health care provider and as a cook and cafeteria manager at Assumption High School in Davenport. She also taught in Montana, Colorado, Nebraska, and California.