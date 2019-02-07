February 1, 2019
DAVENPORT - Soevier Burnell Granderson, 56, of Davenport, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at his mother's home.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship, 4706 Northwest Blvd., in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
