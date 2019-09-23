February 16, 1969-September 21, 2019
ERIE - Stacey L. Wright, 50, of Erie, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Stacey was born February 16, 1969, in Moline, the daughter of Alan C. and Sheryl L. (Norris) Wright. She grew up in Silvis and attended East Moline Schools and Black Hawk College. Stacey married twice and raised two sons, Zachary R. McLean and Noah M. Edgcomb, who were the light of her life. She worked as a paralegal for various attorneys in the Quad City area, last working at Gallagher, Millage and Gallagher, PLC, Bettendorf, Iowa, leaving due to illness.. Stacey loved music and movies, reading a good book, the New England Patriots, and traveling to any place that had a beach. Most of all, she loved her sons and her grandchildren.
Survivors include her parents, Alan and Sheryl Wright, Silvis, her sons, Zachary McLean (Amanda Monkus), and Noah Edgcomb; grandchildren, Donivan Monkus and Raelyn McLean; brothers, Michael (Jackie) Wright, and Joel Wright, all of Erie, aunt and uncle, Pam and Barry Deditch of Oroville, Calf., and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Jessie Wright; her maternal grandparents, Charles and Dolores (Dee) Norris and infant sister, Dawn Michele Wright.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.