Staci A. Engbrock
September 14, 1982-February 18, 2019
DAVENPORT-Staci A. Engbrock, 36, of Davenport, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Services will be 1 pm Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services.
Staci was born in Daytona Beach, Fla. on September 14, 1982, a daughter of Dennis and Tammy Unger Engbrock.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Hurdle; children, Adam Anderson and Ashley and Marc Blackwood; mother, Tammy Brewer; father, Dennis Engbrock; and sister, Amanda Pask.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Brenda Unger and great-nephew, Logan Unger.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com