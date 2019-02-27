Try 1 month for 99¢
Staci A. Engbrock

September 14, 1982-February 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Staci A. Engbrock, 36, of Davenport, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Services will be 1 pm Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services.

Staci was born in Daytona Beach, Fla. on September 14, 1982, a daughter of Dennis and Tammy Unger Engbrock.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Hurdle; children, Adam Anderson and Ashley and Marc Blackwood; mother, Tammy Brewer; father, Dennis Engbrock; and sister, Amanda Pask.

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Brenda Unger and great-nephew, Logan Unger.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com

