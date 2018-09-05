December 6, 1930-September 3, 2018
WEST LIBERTY — Stanley Glen Phelps, 87, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday September 8, 2018, at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Overman Cemetery, Atalissa. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Stanley was born December 6, 1930, in Atalissa, Iowa, the son of Glen and Laura (Wiekert) Phelps. He was one of the 11 graduates in the Atalissa High School class of 1949. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Garvin and to this union three children were born, Lorri, Brad, Brian Jay, and together they raised a fourth child, Mike. He later married Marilyn Gafeller in 1968 and to this union were born Kerry, Cindy, Andrew and Trevor.
Stan attended refrigeration school and owned and operated Stan's Refrigeration most of his life. Following his retirement, he operated Stan Phelps Auctions. He enjoyed playing poker, buying and selling, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always looking forward to the next to be born.
He is survived by his children, Lorri (Dan) Parker and Stanley Bradford (Dee) Phelps of Mount Grove, Missouri, and Brian Jay Phelps of Twin Falls, Idaho, Kerry Lynn (Jason) Heilskov of North Liberty, Cindy Sue Phelps of West Burlington, Iowa, Andrew (Marissa) Phelps of West Liberty and Teaspoon Phelps of Lone Tree; grandchildren, Sarah Rodgers, Holly Fry Trimble, Mathew J.L. Fry, Brian Brooks, Christa Brooks, Alex Phelps, Jay Levi Phelps, Dylan L. Phelps, Cayli Bonn Phelps, Sherri Luettjohan, Justin W. Luettjohan, Harley Phelps, Joshua Heilskov and Benjamin Phelps; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Shyanna, Kalas, Lucas, Kinzi, Israel, Isabelle, Wyatt, Elliott, Myah, Aiden, Kyler, Zachary, Olivia, Braden, Japhes, Kami, Debbie, Madison and one great-great-grandson to be born October; siblings, June Phelps, Anne Howe, Lila (Harry) DeBourcy and Ruth Timmsen; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Phelps. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn in 2008; step son, Michael Alan (Phelps) Gallagher; sisters, Mary Virginia Phelps and Gracie (Jim) Stucker; brother, Wesley; brothers-in-law, Jim Timmsen and Fred Howe; and a grandson, James Wayne Phelps.