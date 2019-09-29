July 23, 1934-September 27, 2019
BETTENDORF - Stanley L. Petersen, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association or to the American Heart Association.
Stanley was born on July 23, 1934, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Llyod and Eleanor Petersen. He graduated in 1952 from Lyons High School in Clinton. On July 21, 1956, he married Shirley M. Hart in Ft. Madison, Iowa. Stanley joined the U.S. Army in 1956 and served until 1958. Following his military obligation, he began working for the Rock Island Railroad. In 1963, he began working as a millwright for Alcoa and retired as a maintenance supervisor in 1994. Stanley was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he and his wife were long time members of the choir. During the winter months, he and Shirley enjoyed going to Paradise Valley, Arizona. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, and going to the casino.
Those left to honor his memory are his daughter, Nancy (Jerry) Shryack of Bettendorf; his son, Michael (Barbara) Petersen of Bettendorf; two grandsons, Chad Petersen of East Moline, Illinois, Christopher (Lauren) Petersen of Davenport; and sister, Wanda (Larry) Detterman of Clinton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley; and a sister, Kay Fuller.
Online condolences may be shared with Stanley's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.